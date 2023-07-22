Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

