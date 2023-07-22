RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Michael H. Ambrose Sells 400 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

