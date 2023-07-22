Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.58. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

