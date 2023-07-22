Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

