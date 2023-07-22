RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CNPOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

