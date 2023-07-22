RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
RIV Capital Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of CNPOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
RIV Capital Company Profile
