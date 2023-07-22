Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,525 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.