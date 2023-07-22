Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,041,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

