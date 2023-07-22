Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,299 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

