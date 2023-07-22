Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $56.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.