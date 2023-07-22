Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after buying an additional 289,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.11.

RGLD opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

