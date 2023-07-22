Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,123,500.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.4 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

