S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 995 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 517,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

