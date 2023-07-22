Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,787,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

