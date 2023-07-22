Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 1,286,177 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,174.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.