SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $214.51

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.51 and last traded at $218.09, with a volume of 315151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.20.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.08.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.