Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $45.94 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

