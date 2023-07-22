Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.51

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 150910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,170,320.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 676,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

