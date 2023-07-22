Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 380,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

