Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Increases By 9.3%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

