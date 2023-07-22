Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expands By 9.0%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $179,738,000 after buying an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

