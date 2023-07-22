Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Grows By 8.8%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,468,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 2,267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Filo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Filo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Filo has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

About Filo

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Further Reading

