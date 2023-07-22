Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expands By 9.0%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $587.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

