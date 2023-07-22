Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Expands By 9.0%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Futu by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

