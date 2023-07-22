Short Interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Increases By 9.2%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

