Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Grows By 9.2%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

