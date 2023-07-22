Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Rises By 8.7%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 919,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kemper stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

