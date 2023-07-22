Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rises By 8.7%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $15.09 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.