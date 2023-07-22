Short Interest in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Rises By 9.0%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at 0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.60. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.19 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.