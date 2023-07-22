Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,272. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

