Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $157.85 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

