Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,647,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

