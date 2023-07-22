Simplex Trading LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 953.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.