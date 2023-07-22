Simplex Trading LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.61. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

