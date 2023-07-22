Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 30,834 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 392.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $17.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

