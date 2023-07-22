Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.