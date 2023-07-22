Simplex Trading LLC Takes $487,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

