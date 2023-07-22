Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 9,960 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,107,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

