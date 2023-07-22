Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

