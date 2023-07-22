Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,278 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BHP opened at $60.76 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BHP Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,512.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.