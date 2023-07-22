Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
