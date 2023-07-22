Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,962 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
