Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 47,794 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RITM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.