Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 8,748 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,697,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.9 %

WSC stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.