Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,754 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.