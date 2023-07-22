Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

