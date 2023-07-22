Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

