Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

