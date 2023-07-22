Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 157 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,513,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.