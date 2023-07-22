Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

