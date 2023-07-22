Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 86.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 44,544 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $146.42 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

